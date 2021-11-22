Who's Playing

Akron @ Fordham

Current Records: Akron 3-1; Fordham 2-2

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will take on the Akron Zips at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. Akron will be strutting in after a victory while the Rams will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fordham was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 75-73 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Fordham was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Akron took their game at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 99-38 win over the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals.

Fordham is now 2-2 while the Zips sit at 3-1. Akron is 1-0 after wins this year, and the Rams are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.