Who's Playing

Buffalo @ George Mason

Current Records: Buffalo 1-4; George Mason 2-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the George Mason Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Buffalo as they fell 63-59 to the Howard Bison this past Saturday. Guard Curtis Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points in addition to five boards. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Drake Bulldogs this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: GMU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Belmont Bruins. The top scorers for the Patriots were guard Devon Cooper (15 points) and forward Josh Oduro (13 points).

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Buffalo is now 1-4 while GMU sits at 2-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo is 349th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.8 on average. The Patriots have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET

Monday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.