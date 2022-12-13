Who's Playing

Coppin State @ George Washington

Current Records: Coppin State 4-8; George Washington 5-4

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles are on the road again Tuesday and play against the George Washington Colonials at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Coppin State came up short against the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday, falling 84-75. Guard Sam Sessoms (22 points) was the top scorer for Coppin State.

Meanwhile, George Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the American Eagles. One thing holding the Colonials back was the mediocre play of guard Brendan Adams, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Coppin State, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.

Coppin State is now 4-8 while George Washington sits at 5-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coppin State is 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. George Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Colonials are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Washington have won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.