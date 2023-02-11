Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Brigham Young 16-11; Gonzaga 20-5
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Cougars and Gonzaga will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while BYU will be looking to get back in the win column.
The matchup between BYU and the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with BYU falling 92-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Fousseyni Traore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Gonzaga and the San Francisco Dons on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Gonzaga wrapped it up with a 99-81 win at home. Four players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: guard Rasir Bolton (23), forward Drew Timme (21), forward Anton Watson (15), and guard Hunter Sallis (13). Sallis hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hunter Sallis' points were the most he has had all year.
BYU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Brigham Young's loss took them down to 16-11 while Gonzaga's victory pulled them up to 20-5. In their victory, Gonzaga relied heavily on Rasir Bolton, who had 23 points and six assists. BYU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $825.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Gonzaga have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Brigham Young.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Brigham Young 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Brigham Young 57
- Jan 13, 2022 - Gonzaga 110 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Mar 09, 2021 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 78
- Feb 08, 2021 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Brigham Young 71
- Jan 07, 2021 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Gonzaga 78
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Gonzaga 102 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Gonzaga 93 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Mar 06, 2018 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Brigham Young 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Brigham Young 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gonzaga 68 vs. Brigham Young 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Brigham Young 75
- Mar 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Feb 27, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 14, 2016 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Gonzaga 68