Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Brigham Young 16-11; Gonzaga 20-5

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Cougars and Gonzaga will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while BYU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between BYU and the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with BYU falling 92-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Fousseyni Traore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Gonzaga and the San Francisco Dons on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Gonzaga wrapped it up with a 99-81 win at home. Four players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: guard Rasir Bolton (23), forward Drew Timme (21), forward Anton Watson (15), and guard Hunter Sallis (13). Sallis hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hunter Sallis' points were the most he has had all year.

BYU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Brigham Young's loss took them down to 16-11 while Gonzaga's victory pulled them up to 20-5. In their victory, Gonzaga relied heavily on Rasir Bolton, who had 23 points and six assists. BYU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $825.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Brigham Young.