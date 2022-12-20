Who's Playing

Montana @ No. 11 Gonzaga

Current Records: Montana 6-5; Gonzaga 9-3

What to Know

The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, winning 100-90. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from six players: forward Drew Timme (29), forward Anton Watson (17), guard Nolan Hickman (13), guard Malachi Smith (12), guard Julian Strawther (11), and guard Rasir Bolton (11).

Meanwhile, Montana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 victory.

Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Gonzaga to 9-3 and the Grizzlies to 6-5. This past Saturday the Bulldogs relied heavily on Drew Timme, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. It will be up to Montana's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.