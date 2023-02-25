Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Saint Mary's 25-5; Gonzaga 24-5
What to Know
The #15 Saint Mary's Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Saint Mary's and the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
The Gaels simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Pacific Tigers at home 83-52. Guard Logan Johnson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Saint Mary's, picking up 29 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Gonzaga was a heavy favorite Thursday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the San Diego Toreros on Thursday and carried off a 97-72 win. Four players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: forward Drew Timme (22), forward Ben Gregg (18), guard Julian Strawther (17), and guard Nolan Hickman (10). Gregg hadn't helped his team much against the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The wins brought Saint Mary's up to 25-5 and the Bulldogs to 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gaels come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.7. But Gonzaga ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gonzaga have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Saint Mary's.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Gonzaga 70
- Mar 08, 2022 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Saint Mary's 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - Saint Mary's 67 vs. Gonzaga 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 58
- Mar 08, 2021 - Gonzaga 78 vs. Saint Mary's 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Gonzaga 87 vs. Saint Mary's 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Gonzaga 73 vs. Saint Mary's 59
- Mar 10, 2020 - Gonzaga 84 vs. Saint Mary's 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Saint Mary's 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Saint Mary's 60
- Mar 12, 2019 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. Gonzaga 47
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Saint Mary's 55
- Feb 09, 2019 - Gonzaga 94 vs. Saint Mary's 46
- Feb 10, 2018 - Gonzaga 78 vs. Saint Mary's 65
- Jan 18, 2018 - Saint Mary's 74 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Mar 08, 2016 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Saint Mary's 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Saint Mary's 63 vs. Gonzaga 58
- Jan 21, 2016 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Gonzaga 67