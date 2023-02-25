Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Saint Mary's 25-5; Gonzaga 24-5

What to Know

The #15 Saint Mary's Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Saint Mary's and the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Gaels simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Pacific Tigers at home 83-52. Guard Logan Johnson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Saint Mary's, picking up 29 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Gonzaga was a heavy favorite Thursday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the San Diego Toreros on Thursday and carried off a 97-72 win. Four players on Gonzaga scored in the double digits: forward Drew Timme (22), forward Ben Gregg (18), guard Julian Strawther (17), and guard Nolan Hickman (10). Gregg hadn't helped his team much against the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The wins brought Saint Mary's up to 25-5 and the Bulldogs to 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gaels come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.7. But Gonzaga ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Saint Mary's.