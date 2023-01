Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Hawaii came up short against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday, falling 79-72.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State didn't have too much trouble with the Cal Poly Mustangs at home on Thursday as they won 77-58.

Hawaii and Long Beach State split their matches last season, with Hawaii claiming a 72-67 win and the Beach retaliating with a 73-66 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Hawaii.