Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Norfolk State 7-4, Hofstra 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Hofstra is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Norfolk State Spartans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Pride as they lost 89-68 to the Blue Devils.

Despite their defeat, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darlinstone Dubar, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Tyler Thomas, who scored 18 points.

Hofstra struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seawolves. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Norfolk State in their matchups with Stony Brook: they've now lost four in a row.

The Pride's defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.