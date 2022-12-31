Who's Playing

UCF @ No. 3 Houston

Current Records: UCF 10-3; Houston 13-1

What to Know

The #3 Houston Cougars are 11-2 against the UCF Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Cougars and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Houston won both of their matches against UCF last season (63-49 and 70-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

If there were any doubts why Houston was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 89-50 stomp they got on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday. Houston's forward J'Wan Roberts looked sharp as he had 15 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Knights beat the Wichita State Shockers 52-45 on Wednesday. UCF's guard Darius Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Cougars are now 13-1 while UCF sits at 10-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 49.9. The Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with only 59.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 13 games against UCF.