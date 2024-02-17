Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Idaho State 11-15, Idaho 9-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Idaho is 1-9 against the Bengals since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Idaho is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

On Thursday, the Vandals were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Wildcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Idaho State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 88-82 to the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Vandals have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Bengals, their loss dropped their record down to 11-15.

Idaho came up short against the Bengals when the teams last played back in January, falling 64-59. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Idaho State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.