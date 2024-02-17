Who's Playing
Idaho State Bengals @ Idaho Vandals
Current Records: Idaho State 11-15, Idaho 9-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
What to Know
Idaho is 1-9 against the Bengals since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Idaho is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
On Thursday, the Vandals were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Wildcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost four in a row.
Meanwhile, Idaho State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 88-82 to the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Vandals have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Bengals, their loss dropped their record down to 11-15.
Idaho came up short against the Bengals when the teams last played back in January, falling 64-59. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Idaho State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 59
- Feb 23, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Idaho 55
- Jan 28, 2023 - Idaho State 95 vs. Idaho 91
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68