Kennesaw State Owls @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 9-4, Indiana 9-3

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Kennesaw State Owls will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Kennesaw State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 79-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Indiana proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 victory over the Lions. That 83-66 margin sets a new team best for Indiana this season.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Reneau, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Trey Galloway, who scored eight points along with nine assists.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Hoosiers, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Kennesaw State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Indiana, though, as they've been averaging only 4.3 threes per game. Given Kennesaw State's sizeable advantage in that area, Indiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Kennesaw State came up short against Indiana in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 69-55. Can Kennesaw State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last 8 years.