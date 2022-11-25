Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 11 Indiana

Current Records: Jackson State 0-4; Indiana 5-0

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday. The #11 Indiana Hoosiers will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Jackson State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Michigan Wolverines 78-68. One thing holding Jackson State back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Adams, who did not have his best game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 8-point finish.

As for IU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Little Rock Trojans 87-68 on Wednesday. Forward Race Thompson was the offensive standout of the matchup for IU, picking up 20 points along with eight rebounds. Thompson hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.

Jackson State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 26.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Tigers are now 0-4 while the Hoosiers sit at 5-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State is third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.5 on average. IU's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 88.6 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.