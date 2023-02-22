Who's Playing
Duquesne @ La Salle
Current Records: Duquesne 18-9; La Salle 13-14
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the La Salle Explorers and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Explorers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the George Mason Patriots. La Salle's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Khalil Brantley, who had 20 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Duquesne was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 22 points.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
La Salle have won five out of their last eight games against Duquesne.
- Mar 05, 2022 - La Salle 85 vs. Duquesne 76
- Feb 24, 2021 - La Salle 85 vs. Duquesne 65
- Feb 02, 2020 - Duquesne 71 vs. La Salle 69
- Feb 13, 2019 - La Salle 73 vs. Duquesne 72
- Jan 13, 2018 - Duquesne 101 vs. La Salle 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - La Salle 88 vs. Duquesne 81
- Mar 09, 2016 - La Salle 88 vs. Duquesne 73
- Jan 26, 2016 - Duquesne 87 vs. La Salle 60