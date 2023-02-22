Who's Playing

Duquesne @ La Salle

Current Records: Duquesne 18-9; La Salle 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the La Salle Explorers and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Explorers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the George Mason Patriots. La Salle's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Khalil Brantley, who had 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Duquesne was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 22 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

La Salle have won five out of their last eight games against Duquesne.