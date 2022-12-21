Who's Playing

Lafayette @ La Salle

Current Records: Lafayette 1-11; La Salle 5-6

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will take on the Lafayette Leopards in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Explorers and the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with La Salle falling 78-60. Guard Josh Nickelberry (15 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lafayette last week, but luck did not. They lost to the Columbia Lions at home by a decisive 57-45 margin.

La Salle is now 5-6 while Lafayette sits at 1-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Leopards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

La Salle and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.