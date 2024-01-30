Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: SE Missouri State 7-14, Lindenwood 7-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 30th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. SE Missouri State is hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Trojans and fell 66-61.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 76-67 to the Skyhawks.

The Redhawks have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-14.

SE Missouri State will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-14-1, while Lindenwood is 6-12.

Odds

Lindenwood is a 3-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Lindenwood and SE Missouri State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.