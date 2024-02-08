Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee State 13-10, Lindenwood 8-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Lindenwood took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tennessee State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Tigers beat the Screaming Eagles 79-74. The win was just what Tennessee State needed coming off of a 68-49 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-71 to the Leathernecks.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

Tennessee State strolled past the Lions in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 75-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.