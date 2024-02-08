Who's Playing
Tennessee State Tigers @ Lindenwood Lions
Current Records: Tennessee State 13-10, Lindenwood 8-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri
What to Know
Tennessee State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Lindenwood took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tennessee State, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Tigers beat the Screaming Eagles 79-74. The win was just what Tennessee State needed coming off of a 68-49 loss in their prior contest.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-71 to the Leathernecks.
The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.
Tennessee State strolled past the Lions in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 75-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Tennessee State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Tennessee State 75 vs. Lindenwood 60
- Jan 28, 2023 - Tennessee State 83 vs. Lindenwood 66
- Jan 07, 2023 - Tennessee State 60 vs. Lindenwood 57