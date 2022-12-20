Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Little Rock

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-6; Little Rock 3-8

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will be home for the holidays to greet the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Little Rock came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks this past Saturday, falling 72-62.

Meanwhile, a win for Cent. Arkansas just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 87-66 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Cent. Arkansas was surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Collin Cooper had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Little Rock is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Cent. Arkansas have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put the Trojans at 3-8 and the Bears at 5-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Little Rock is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.1 on average. Cent. Arkansas have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Little Rock have won seven out of their last 11 games against Cent. Arkansas.