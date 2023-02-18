Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Charlotte 15-11; Louisiana Tech 13-13

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Bulldogs came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, falling 72-62. The top scorer for Louisiana Tech was guard Keaston Willis (18 points).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Charlotte sidestepped the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for a 68-64 win. Forward Aly Khalifa was the offensive standout of the game for Charlotte, shooting 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Louisiana Tech is now 13-13 while the 49ers sit at 15-11. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.