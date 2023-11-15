Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Coppin State 0-3, Louisville 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 74-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Mt St Mary's posted 16.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisville last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-71 to the Mocs.

Despite their defeat, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mike James, who earned 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Tre White was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 22 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.