Marquette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Colorado 45-34.

If Marquette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-9 in no time. On the other hand, Colorado will have to make due with a 26-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Colorado Buffaloes @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Colorado 22-9, Marquette 23-8

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Friday, Colorado's game was all tied up 45-45 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They skirted by Florida 102-100 thanks to a clutch jump shot from KJ Simpson with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Having forecasted a close win for the Buffaloes, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eddie Lampkin Jr., who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Simpson, who scored 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marquette earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They strolled past Western Kentucky with points to spare, taking the game 87-69.

Marquette's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kam Jones, who scored 28 points. Jones didn't help Marquette's cause all that much against UConn last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists.

Colorado has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-10 record this season. As for Marquette, their win bumped their record up to 26-9.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 19-13-1 and Marquette is 6-6.

Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

