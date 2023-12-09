Who's Playing

Felician Golden Falcons @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Felician 0-1, Merrimack 4-6

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

What to Know

The Felician Golden Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Merrimack Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawler Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Felician had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 79-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaspers.

Even though they lost, Felician were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Manhattan only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Merrimack was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-57 walloping at the hands of the Gators.

Despite their loss, Merrimack saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Samba Diallo, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Golden Falcons' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Warriors, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.