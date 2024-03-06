Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ Merrimack Warriors
Current Records: LIU 7-21, Merrimack 19-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
What to Know
The LIU Sharks and the Merrimack Warriors are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hammel Court in a Northeast postseason contest. LIU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition, a fact LIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 78-64 to the Blue Devils. The over/under was set at 141.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Merrimack unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 89-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Merrimack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Sharks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season. As for the Warriors, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-11.
LIU ended up a good deal behind Merrimack in their previous meeting back in February, losing 83-68. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Merrimack 83 vs. LIU 68
- Feb 08, 2024 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 79
- Mar 01, 2023 - Merrimack 91 vs. LIU 76
- Feb 25, 2023 - Merrimack 80 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 02, 2023 - Merrimack 76 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - LIU 85 vs. Merrimack 74
- Dec 31, 2021 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 28, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. Merrimack 68
- Jan 27, 2021 - Merrimack 68 vs. LIU 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - LIU 67 vs. Merrimack 64