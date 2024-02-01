Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Drexel 15-7, Monmouth 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drexel and Monmouth are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They took down the Aggies 62-47.

Even though Monmouth has not done well against Hofstra recently (they were 0-7 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hawks had just enough and edged the Pride out 81-78.

The Dragons pushed their record up to 15-7 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.44 points. As for the Hawks, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Drexel didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Monmouth in their previous meeting last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Monmouth and Drexel both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.