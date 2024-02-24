Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-21, Monmouth 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at OceanFirst Bank Center. The timing is sure in Monmouth's favor as the team sits on 12 straight wins at home while the Aggies have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

On Thursday, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-61 punch to the gut against the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jack Collins, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Thursday. The matchup between them and the Seawolves wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 80-64 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. North Carolina A&T has struggled against the Seawolves recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Like North Carolina A&T, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Nikolaos Chitikoudis led the charge by scoring 13 points.

The Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season.

Monmouth was able to grind out a solid win over the Aggies when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 85-71. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or do the Aggies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.