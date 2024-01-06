Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee State 8-8, Morehead State 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in Morehead State's favor as the team sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Tennessee State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Thursday as the Eagles made off with a 82-57 win. The score was close at the half, but Morehead State pulled away in the second half with 49 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Screaming Eagles by a score of 69-67.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 9-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.