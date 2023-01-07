Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Morgan State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 7-7; Morgan State 6-8

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-0 against the Morgan State Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. North Carolina Central and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Carolina Central couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 98-52 stomp they dished out against the Toccoa Falls Eagles at home on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 89-52 stomp they dished out against the Goucher Gophers at home on Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina Central is expected to win a tight contest. If their 8-1-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 7-7 and Morgan State to 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central enters the game with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Morgan State is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina Central have won all of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last nine years.