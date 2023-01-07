Who's Playing
North Carolina Central @ Morgan State
Current Records: North Carolina Central 7-7; Morgan State 6-8
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-0 against the Morgan State Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. North Carolina Central and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
North Carolina Central couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 98-52 stomp they dished out against the Toccoa Falls Eagles at home on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 89-52 stomp they dished out against the Goucher Gophers at home on Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina Central is expected to win a tight contest. If their 8-1-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 7-7 and Morgan State to 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central enters the game with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Morgan State is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina Central have won all of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last nine years.
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - North Carolina Central 58 vs. Morgan State 57
- Jan 21, 2019 - North Carolina Central 92 vs. Morgan State 64
- Mar 09, 2018 - North Carolina Central 79 vs. Morgan State 70
- Jan 15, 2018 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. Morgan State 59