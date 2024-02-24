Who's Playing
Idaho Vandals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Idaho 10-17, N. Arizona 13-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N. Arizona is 8-2 against the Vandals since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Idaho took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Arizona, who comes in off a win.
Even though N. Arizona has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Lumberjacks came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 78-71.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Idaho found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 76-62 to the Bears.
The Lumberjacks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-15 record this season. As for the Vandals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season.
N. Arizona strolled past the Vandals in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 75-60. Will N. Arizona repeat their success, or do the Vandals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Jan 25, 2024 - N. Arizona 75 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 04, 2023 - N. Arizona 87 vs. Idaho 76
- Feb 18, 2023 - N. Arizona 72 vs. Idaho 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho 88 vs. N. Arizona 83
- Mar 05, 2022 - Idaho 78 vs. N. Arizona 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - N. Arizona 74 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - N. Arizona 83 vs. Idaho 78
- Dec 31, 2020 - N. Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 65
- Feb 20, 2020 - N. Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - N. Arizona 77 vs. Idaho 72