Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Oral Roberts 8-10, N. Dak. State 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Oral Roberts and N. Dak. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Fighting Hawks and fell 87-77. Oral Roberts has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Oral Roberts struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Pioneers on Thursday and fell 78-70.

The Golden Eagles now have a losing record at 8-10. As for the Bison, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Oral Roberts against N. Dak. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 92-58 victory. With Oral Roberts ahead 51-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

N. Dak. State and Oral Roberts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.