Who's Playing

Wyoming @ New Mexico

Current Records: Wyoming 7-17; New Mexico 19-6

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at The Pit. New Mexico is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Lobos received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 89-77 to the Air Force Falcons. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 32 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wyoming and the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Wyoming falling 75-63. Wyoming got double-digit scores from four players: guard Hunter Maldonado (14), forward Jeremiah Oden (14), guard Xavier DuSell (13), and guard Brendan Wenzel (12).

This next game looks promising for New Mexico, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take the Lobos against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

New Mexico is now 19-6 while the Cowboys sit at 7-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Wyoming.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Lobos are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico have won ten out of their last 16 games against Wyoming.