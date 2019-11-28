Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 6 North Carolina (home) vs. Michigan (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 5-0; Michigan 5-0
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines will take on the #6 North Carolina Tar Heels at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Michigan has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Iowa State Cyclones. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Wolverines took down Iowa State 83-76.
As for UNC, UNC can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (34) and won 76-67 over the Alabama Crimson Tide. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: F Garrison Brooks (20), G Cole Anthony (13), G Brandon Robinson (12), and F Armando Bacot (12). That's three consecutive double-doubles for F Armando Bacot.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wolverines and the Tar Heels clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina and Michigan both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 28, 2018 - Michigan 84 vs. North Carolina 67
- Nov 29, 2017 - North Carolina 86 vs. Michigan 71
