Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 6 North Carolina (home) vs. Michigan (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 5-0; Michigan 5-0

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the #6 North Carolina Tar Heels at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Michigan has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Iowa State Cyclones. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Wolverines took down Iowa State 83-76.

As for UNC, UNC can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (34) and won 76-67 over the Alabama Crimson Tide. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: F Garrison Brooks (20), G Cole Anthony (13), G Brandon Robinson (12), and F Armando Bacot (12). That's three consecutive double-doubles for F Armando Bacot.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wolverines and the Tar Heels clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina and Michigan both have one win in their last two games.