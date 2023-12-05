Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Providence 7-1, Oklahoma 7-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Providence has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Friars strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 84-69.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against the Golden Lions as the Sooners made off with a 107-86 victory. The result was nothing new for Oklahoma, who have now won five contests by 21 points or more so far this season.

Otega Oweh and Jalon Moore were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former scored 20 points and the latter scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was John Hugley IV, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Friars pushed their record up to 7-1 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.5 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Providence is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Providence and Oklahoma are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Providence hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been even better at 87.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

