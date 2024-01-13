Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: St. Thomas 12-6, Oral Roberts 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 5-0 against St. Thomas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. St. Thomas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Oral Roberts, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Coyotes at home as they won 84-66.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, St. Thomas' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Jackrabbits. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

The win got the Golden Eagles back to even at 8-8. As for the Tommies, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas 70-65 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Oral Roberts repeat their success, or does St. Thomas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.