Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: North Dakota State 12-15; Oral Roberts 24-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Summit battle as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Dakota made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State had enough points to win and then some against the UMKC Roos on Thursday, taking their matchup 69-58.
This next game looks promising for Oral Roberts, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Oral Roberts is now 24-4 while the Bison sit at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average. Less enviably, North Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Dakota State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Oral Roberts.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Oral Roberts 92 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 92 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Dakota State 77 vs. Oral Roberts 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Dakota State 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Mar 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 75 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota State 61 vs. Oral Roberts 54
- Mar 09, 2020 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Dakota State 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 26, 2019 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 57
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oral Roberts 67 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 25, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oral Roberts 66 vs. North Dakota State 65