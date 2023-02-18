Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: North Dakota State 12-15; Oral Roberts 24-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Summit battle as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Dakota made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State had enough points to win and then some against the UMKC Roos on Thursday, taking their matchup 69-58.

This next game looks promising for Oral Roberts, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Oral Roberts is now 24-4 while the Bison sit at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average. Less enviably, North Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Dakota State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Oral Roberts.