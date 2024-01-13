Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: California 6-10, Oregon 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

California is 1-9 against Oregon since March of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The matchup between California and Colorado on Wednesday hardly resembled the 59-46 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Bears managed a 82-78 win over the Buffaloes. The victory was all the more spectacular given California was down 20 points with 2:10 left in the first half.

Jaylon Tyson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with five rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, Oregon came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 89-84 win over the Cougars. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Oregon's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kario Oquendo, who scored 15 points.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Golden Bears and bumps their season record up to 6-10. As for the Ducks, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. California hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

California took a serious blow against Oregon when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 84-51. Can California avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oregon has won 9 out of their last 10 games against California.