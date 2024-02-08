Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: San Fran. 18-6, Pepperdine 9-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.74

What to Know

San Fran. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on San Fran., who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Dons beat the Tigers 79-73.

San Fran.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mogbo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Ryan Beasley, who scored 14 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 93-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pilots. Pepperdine didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Houston Mallette, who scored 28 points along with two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevon Porter, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

The Dons are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season. As for the Waves, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Looking ahead, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

San Fran. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Waves when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 88-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Fran. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.