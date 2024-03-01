Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Columbia 13-11, Princeton 21-3

What to Know

Princeton is 9-1 against the Lions since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Princeton will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 68-56 win over the Big Green.

Meanwhile, Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Columbia in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 21-3. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 13-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Princeton is a big 13-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.