Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-7, Providence 8-2

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Sacred Heart is 0-3 against Providence since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Sacred Heart Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the Providence Friars at 1:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Sacred Heart is limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Sacred Heart last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-57 to the Stags. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacred Heart in their matchups with Fairfield: they've now lost five in a row.

Providence has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Bears on Sunday as the Friars made off with a 74-54 win. The win was just what Providence needed coming off of a 72-51 defeat in their prior matchup.

Among those leading the charge was Bryce Hopkins, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Josh Oduro was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Pioneers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Friars, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacred Heart was dealt a punishing 92-64 loss at the hands of Providence in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 6 years.