Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: La Salle 11-9, Rhode Island 9-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rhode Island is 8-2 against La Salle since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Rhode Island pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 92-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Patriots. Rhode Island has struggled against George Mason recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. David Green, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Estevez, who scored 15 points.

George Wash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 80-70 victory over the Colonials. The win was a breath of fresh air for La Salle as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi out in front who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Vahlberg Fasasi has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Khalil Brantley, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Rams bumped their record down to 9-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Explorers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Rhode Island lost to La Salle at home by a decisive 73-56 margin in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Rhode Island have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Rhode Island has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.