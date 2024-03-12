Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 12-19, Rhode Island 12-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

St. Bona. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 73-65.

Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Terrence Hargrove Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They walked away with a 58-50 victory over the Rams on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Brown, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against George Mason on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Billikens' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Rams, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-19.

Saint Louis skirted past Rhode Island 94-91 when the teams last played last Saturday. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.