Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-20, Sacred Heart 10-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Sacred Heart is heading back home. The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Sacred Heart pushed their score all the way to 91 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 93-91.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 19th straight loss. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 63-60. The contest was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Stonehill College was outscored by LIU in the second.

The Pioneers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 2-20 with that defeat, which was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Sacred Heart and Stonehill College were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 82-81 loss. Will Sacred Heart have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Stonehill College has won both of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 2 years.