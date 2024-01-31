Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: George Mason 15-5, Saint Joseph's 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

George Mason has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hagan Arena. Saint Joseph's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on George Mason, who comes in off a win.

Even though Rhode Island scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, George Mason still came out on top. The Patriots took their contest against the Rams 92-84.

George Mason's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Keyshawn Hall, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Kelly, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-72 punch to the gut against the Bonnies. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Saint Joseph's was thoroughly outmatched 46-31 in the second half.

Despite their loss, Saint Joseph's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rasheer Fleming, who scored 12 points along with two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

The Patriots' victory bumped their record up to 15-5. As for the Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a 4.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

George Mason has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.