Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 12-16, Sam Houston 17-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, the Blue Raiders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 victory over the Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over the Miners.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Bearkats, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season.

Middle Tennessee came up short against the Bearkats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 60-51. Can Middle Tennessee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.