Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Santa Clara

Regular Season Records: Sam Houston 25-7; Santa Clara 23-9

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at Leavey Center in the first round of the NIT. Santa Clara is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 93-87 to the San Francisco Dons.

The Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to the Grand Canyon Antelopes when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. Sam Houston fell just short of Grand Canyon by a score of 78-75. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sam Houston had been the slight favorite coming in. Sam Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Qua Grant, who had 24 points and eight assists. Grant had some trouble finding his footing against the California Baptist Lancers this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Grant's points were the most he has had all year.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.