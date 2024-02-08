Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-16, SE Missouri State 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
Tennessee Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center. Tennessee Tech is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-60. Tennessee Tech has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Leathernecks. SE Missouri State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.
The Golden Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-16.
Tennessee Tech beat the Redhawks 70-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Tennessee Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 136.5 points.
Series History
Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Mar 04, 2023 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee Tech 82
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 82 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2023 - SE Missouri State 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60
- Feb 07, 2019 - SE Missouri State 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 66