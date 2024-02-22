Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: SF Austin 14-11, Seattle 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Seattle is heading back home. They and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Redhawk Center. SF Austin took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Seattle, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Redhawks dodged a bullet and finished off the Trailblazers 66-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Wildcats. SF Austin has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Redhawks' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-10. As for the Lumberjacks, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Seattle is a solid 5.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Seattle.