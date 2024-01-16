Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: St. John's 12-5, Seton Hall 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 16th at Prudential Center. Seton Hall does have the home-court advantage, but St. John's is expected to win by a single point.

After a string of four wins, St. John's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Bluejays. St. John's has struggled against Creighton recently, as their game on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

St. John's loss came about despite a quality game from Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Seton Hall proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 78-72 victory over the Bulldogs. Winning may never get old, but Seton Hall sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Kadary Richmond, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Dre Davis, who scored 14 points.

The Red Storm's loss dropped their record down to 12-5. As for the Pirates, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's came up short against Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 84-72. Can St. John's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a slight 1-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.