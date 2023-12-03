Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 4-5, SMU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Texas A&M-Commerce has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the SMU Mustangs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas A&M-Commerce, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 22 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 100-48 win over the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SMU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Flyers by a score of 65-63.

The Lions have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 5-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Texas A&M-Commerce is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SMU is a big 16.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.