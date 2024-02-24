Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Louisiana 17-11, Southern Miss 15-13

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Reed Green Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, the Ragin Cajuns came up short against the Warhawks and fell 66-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisiana has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss found out the hard way on Thursday. Their painful 83-64 loss to the Jaguars might stick with them for a while. Southern Miss has not had much luck with the Jaguars recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Ragin Cajuns' defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 15-13.

As for their game on Saturday, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when expected to win.

Louisiana came up short against the Golden Eagles in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Louisiana is a slight 2-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Louisiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Miss.