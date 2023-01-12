Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Sam Houston 12-4; Southern Utah 11-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be on the road. Sam Houston and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at America First Event Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bearkats beat the Tarleton State Texans 75-68 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Abilene Christian Wildcats 74-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sam Houston is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Sam Houston up to 12-4 and Southern Utah to 11-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearkats enter the contest with only 57.1 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But the Thunderbirds come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.2. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.