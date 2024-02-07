Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Massachusetts 14-7, St. Bona. 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Massachusetts is 1-9 against the Bonnies since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. St. Bona. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Massachusetts, who comes in off a win.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Patriots recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Patriots, the Minutemen got past the Patriots on a last-second free throw courtesy of Rahsool Diggins with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayden Ndjigue, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists. Josh Cohen was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies couldn't handle the Flyers on Friday and fell 76-71.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Charles Pride, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 17 points.

The Minutemen are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-8.

Massachusetts is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both teams have both performed well against the spread, with they at 13-7 and St. Bona. at 4-3 ATS.

Massachusetts was able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 71-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Bona. is a 5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.